FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 3,768 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,225,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

