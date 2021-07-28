FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 4,918 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,621.06. 86,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,442.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

