FormulaFolio Investments LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,397 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,792 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,869,933. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03.

