Fortis Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.50.

FTS stock opened at C$56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The stock has a market cap of C$26.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$57.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.69.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

