Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fortune Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 57,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

