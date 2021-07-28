Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fortune Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 57,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.22.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
