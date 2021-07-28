Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $166.89

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.89 and last traded at $160.85, with a volume of 213970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.35.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,410,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

