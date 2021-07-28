Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $166.89

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.89 and last traded at $160.85, with a volume of 213970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.02.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.
The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.35.
In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,410,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
Featured Article: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.