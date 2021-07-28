FOX (FOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

