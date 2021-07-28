Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 14,071 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $18,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $805,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 468.1% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 24,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

BOND stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.78. 1,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.84. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.22.

