Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 1,954 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.24. 193,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.