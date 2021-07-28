Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,344,960 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $409.66. 68,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

