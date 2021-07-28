Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,810,133. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $246.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

