Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 155,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,328,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

