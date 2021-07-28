Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.18. The stock had a trading volume of 150,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,470. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

