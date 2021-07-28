Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 323 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after acquiring an additional 978,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.48. 221,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,100. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

