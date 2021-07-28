Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.54. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,478. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.