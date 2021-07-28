Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Franklin Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.85-3.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,478. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

