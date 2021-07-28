Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Franklin Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.85-3.05 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,478. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.
In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
