Frax (FRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $252.59 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $252.59 million and $12.17 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00122237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,932.24 or 1.00028835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.00792914 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 251,774,580 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

