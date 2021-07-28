Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.00

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 63.97 ($0.84), with a volume of 9680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.78. The stock has a market cap of £69.33 million and a P/E ratio of 48.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 1.04 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

In related news, insider Christopher Mills purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £350,000 ($457,277.24). Also, insider Zoe Holland bought 42,211 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,904.49 ($32,537.88).

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

