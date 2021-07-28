Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $742.80

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 742.80 ($9.70) and last traded at GBX 752.73 ($9.83), with a volume of 55303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745.20 ($9.74).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,010.83 ($13.21).

The stock has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,637.02.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

