FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

FSK stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after buying an additional 980,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 452.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

