Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $98.74

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.74, but opened at $107.38. Futu shares last traded at $108.41, with a volume of 95,450 shares trading hands.
FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.72.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth $1,003,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,132,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
