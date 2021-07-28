Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $98.74

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.74, but opened at $107.38. Futu shares last traded at $108.41, with a volume of 95,450 shares trading hands.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth $1,003,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,132,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

