Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.18

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 12800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GAU shares. Desjardins downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$267.36 million and a P/E ratio of 4.36. The company has a current ratio of 25.56, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

About Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.