Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE GLEO opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Galileo Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Galileo Acquisition by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in Galileo Acquisition by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,020 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

