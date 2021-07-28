Games Workshop Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 40 (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GAW opened at £113.89 ($148.80) on Wednesday. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of GBX 8,360 ($109.22) and a 52-week high of £122.60 ($160.18). The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, for a total transaction of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £124.50 ($162.66) price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.