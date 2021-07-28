Garde Capital Inc. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.66.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.08. 105,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,792. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $353.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

