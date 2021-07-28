Garde Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,489,512. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

In related news, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $3,756,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

