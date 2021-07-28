Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,206,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.51. 26,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

