Garde Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $403.73. 104,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,913. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $293.67 and a 1-year high of $405.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.