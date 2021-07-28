GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.
Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 895,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
