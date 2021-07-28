GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 895,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

Several research firms have commented on GLOP. Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

