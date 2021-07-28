GCN Coin (GCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $85,253.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00345783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

