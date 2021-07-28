General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

GE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. 68,233,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,784,258. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27.

General Electric shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

