Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by 62.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 122.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Genesis Energy to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

GEL stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.76.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

