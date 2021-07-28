Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Genie Energy by 125.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $155.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

