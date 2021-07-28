Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 785,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Savara by 135.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

