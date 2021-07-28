Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRAF stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $34.90.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 25.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

