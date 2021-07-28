Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 473,052 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $387.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

