George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$137.00 Price Target at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$127.00 to C$137.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get George Weston alerts:

WN stock opened at C$127.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$119.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.30 billion and a PE ratio of 71.75. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.40 billion. Research analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.3100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.