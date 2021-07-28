Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Getinge AB develops, manufactures and sells products and services for operating rooms, intensive-care units, hospital wards, sterilization departments, elderly care for life science companies and institutions. The company’s operating segments consists of Medical Systems, Extended Care and Infection Control. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, the United States and Australia. Getinge AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a reduce rating to a buy rating and set a $41.32 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Shares of GNGBY opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $42.46.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

