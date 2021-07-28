Giant Trading 52.6% Higher Over Last Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $31,487.26 and $25.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Giant has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022427 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001568 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

