Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in July

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cheuvreux cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.23. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

