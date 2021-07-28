Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $292,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.