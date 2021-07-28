Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,908 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teradyne by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,194,000 after purchasing an additional 134,033 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Teradyne by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

