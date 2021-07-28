Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

