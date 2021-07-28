Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JDIV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $658,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.72. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.64.

