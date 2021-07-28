Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,167,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Sandbridge Acquisition stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

