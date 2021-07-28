GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,925 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,557.47 ($20.35).

GSK traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,400.80 ($18.30). The company had a trading volume of 3,590,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,132. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,631.60 ($21.32). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,398.40.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

