Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 281 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.72. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

