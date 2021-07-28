Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $285,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,384 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 131.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 60.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,768 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 217.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

