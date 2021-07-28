Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $431,000 Investment in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after buying an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Materialise by 7.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth $3,562,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 43,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Materialise by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.07. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.