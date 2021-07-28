Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $7,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Datadog by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 34.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 77.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,049 shares of company stock valued at $41,962,727. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

